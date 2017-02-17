Oklahoma Governor Names Secretary Of ...

Oklahoma Governor Names Secretary Of State Mike Hunter As AG

11 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has appointed Secretary of State Mike Hunter to replace former Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who was tapped by President Donald Trump as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Fallin appointed Hunter on Monday, four days after Pruitt resigned following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate as EPA administrator.

