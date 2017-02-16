Ohio truck driver accused of dumping wastewater into streams
A northeast Ohio truck driver has been indicted on federal charges alleging he dumped wastewater into streams, killing fish and other wildlife while fouling the water. U.S. Attorney Carole Rendon on Tuesday announced that 45-year-old Adam Boylen, of North Lawrence, was charged with four counts of violating the Clean Water Act.
