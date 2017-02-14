Obamacare's fake 'death panels' are back

Obamacare's fake 'death panels' are back

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

A Republican Party chairman in Florida's Pasco County was met with jeers last week when he brought up death panels at a town hall. "There is a provision in [Obamacare] that anyone over the age of 74 has to go before what is effectively a death panel," Bill Akins said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 1 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 11
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 2 hr Non-state Actor 120
News El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case 4 hr ElChucolate9I5 5
News Police keep eye on sex offenders 5 hr Lisa Math 3
News ICE Raids Spark Fear, Rumors in NYC's Immigrant... 5 hr Mikey 2
News Time to get tough on animal abuse (Jun '11) 6 hr lol 84
News Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15) 6 hr Why take a chance 17
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,870,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC