Obamacare sign-ups sag under Trump administration
The pace of Obamacare sign-ups slowed in the final days of open enrollment last month, as the Trump administration repeatedly blasted the law and pulled ads reminding procrastinators of the January 31 deadline. Some 9.2 million consumers selected a plan on the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, which handles enrollment for 39 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|4 hr
|Non-state Actor
|46
|Grandmother admits to horrifying abuse of grand...
|4 hr
|Dress me Granny
|2
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|5 hr
|Welfees
|395
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|6 hr
|Amos
|324
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|7 hr
|christopher michael
|149
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|56
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|11 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|32
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC