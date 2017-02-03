Obamacare sign-ups sag under Trump ad...

Obamacare sign-ups sag under Trump administration

The pace of Obamacare sign-ups slowed in the final days of open enrollment last month, as the Trump administration repeatedly blasted the law and pulled ads reminding procrastinators of the January 31 deadline. Some 9.2 million consumers selected a plan on the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, which handles enrollment for 39 states.

