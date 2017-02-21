No criminal wrongdoing found after Wy...

No criminal wrongdoing found after Wyoming horse left behind

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this December 2016 file photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service, B.J. Hill from Swift Creek Outfitters helps rescue his horse, Valentine, from a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Valentine spent eight weeks in the wilderness after being left behind by an excursion company after getting sick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pruitt Emails: E.P.A. Chief was arm in arm ... 10 min Retribution 5
News Bridgeport Attorney Pleads Guilty To Scheme To ... 15 min BPT 1
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 56 min Retribution 25
News Wayne County business owners sentenced after fa... 1 hr Saul Rosenbaum 9
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 2 hr INFIDEL 92
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 2 hr Heretic 105
News Scott Pruitt tries to calm a rattled EPA workforce 6 hr Fair Game 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,296 • Total comments across all topics: 279,112,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC