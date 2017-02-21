New York, North Carolina: When should...

New York, North Carolina: When should teen be tried as adult

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Luis Padilla remembers the terror he felt as a 16-year-old arrested on a robbery charge and locked up with adults in New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sessions' tough on crime talk could lead to ful... 2 hr USA Today 4
News Wong: Letter cast doubt on council support for ... 3 hr Blue Light 2
News Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama... 3 hr slick willie expl... 11
News Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14) 4 hr Davenport 29
News Healthy turnout at ACA protest 5 hr Cops are Degenerates 4
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 9 hr Thesimpletruth 43
News Marijuana industry angered by White House reversal 15 hr HousePhartzz 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC