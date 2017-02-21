New EPA chief delays mining rule after industry objects
The Trump administration has delayed consideration of a proposal to require companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up polluted mining sites after a pushback from industry groups and Western-state Republicans. Companies in the past have avoided cleanups of many mining sites by declaring bankruptcy.
