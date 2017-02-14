New drug to treat migraines in early ...

New drug to treat migraines in early development

A company out of Washington is working on a drug it believes will offer relief to tens of millions of migraine sufferers in the United States. Alder's experimental drug is administered intravenously for 30 minutes, four times a year.

