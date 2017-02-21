More
Add Medicaid expansion to the list of health care provisions that Americans want to keep. A new poll finds that 8 in 10 say lawmakers should preserve federal funding that has allowed states to add coverage for some 11 million low-income people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man is hit by train, gets up and walks away (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|greymouser
|26
|White House expects Justice crackdown on legali...
|3 hr
|Gas the mob
|1
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|106
|15 arrested during investigation of police reve...
|3 hr
|luch 22
|1
|Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama...
|4 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|9
|Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ...
|5 hr
|ffj
|30
|US public schools take steps to protect undocum...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC