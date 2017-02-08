Mom pleads guilty in son's birthday c...

Mom pleads guilty in son's birthday cake beating death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Oriana Garcia is seen in an undated photo provided by the Hagerstown, Md., Department of Police. Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Garcia, whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 1 hr Brian_G 73
News Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16) 3 hr binaries 9
News TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill 4 hr Jeff Sessions Munoz 5
News Antioch: Punishing students for big offenses ca... 5 hr by the freeway 2
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 7 hr Snake charmer 403
News Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ... 9 hr helpthechildren 1
News Women being subjected to unfair questioning in ... 15 hr portstewart 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC