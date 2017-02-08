Mom pleads guilty in son's birthday cake beating death
Oriana Garcia is seen in an undated photo provided by the Hagerstown, Md., Department of Police. Prosecutors say they expect to strike a plea deal with a Garcia, whose 9-year-old son was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|73
|Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|binaries
|9
|TX Senate likely to pass sanctuary cities bill
|4 hr
|Jeff Sessions Munoz
|5
|Antioch: Punishing students for big offenses ca...
|5 hr
|by the freeway
|2
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|7 hr
|Snake charmer
|403
|Dramatic video of 2015 altercation between OKC ...
|9 hr
|helpthechildren
|1
|Women being subjected to unfair questioning in ...
|15 hr
|portstewart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC