Missouri man accused of trying to aid ISIS-inspired attack

A 25-year-old Columbia, Missouri, man was charged with attempting to provide material support to people he thought were ISIS-inspired terrorists, according to the US Attorney's Office. Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr. was actually speaking with undercover FBI agents who had invented a fake plan targeting Kansas City, according to a criminal complaint.

