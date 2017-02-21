Missouri man accused of trying to aid ISIS-inspired attack
A 25-year-old Columbia, Missouri, man was charged with attempting to provide material support to people he thought were ISIS-inspired terrorists, according to the US Attorney's Office. Robert Lorenzo Hester Jr. was actually speaking with undercover FBI agents who had invented a fake plan targeting Kansas City, according to a criminal complaint.
