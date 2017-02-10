Minnesota's health exchange reports r...

Minnesota's health exchange reports record number of signups

Read more: Daily Herald

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A record number of residents signed up for private insurance this year through Minnesota's health exchange, officials said Thursday, attributing the spike in part to uncertainty over the federal health care law and a novel state program that offsets skyrocketing premiums.

