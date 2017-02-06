Michigan lawmaker resigns to resolve ...

Michigan lawmaker resigns to resolve criminal loan charges

Chico Enterprise-Record

A Michigan lawmaker with a lengthy criminal record resigned from office Monday as part of a plea deal to resolve charges that he submitted fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010. Third-term Democratic state Rep. Brian Banks of Detroit pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of filing false financial statements.

Chicago, IL

