McConnell intends to replace - Obamac...

McConnell intends to replace - Obamacare' without Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, as Republicans prepare to use their majority to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, despite calls from Democrats to delay until requested emails are release. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 9 min Fcvk tRump 67
News Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA ... 28 min Fcvk tRump 7
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 1 hr the big toe 15
News Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16) 6 hr Ron Jeremy 17
News Mother of 1985 murder victim in Ovid pleas for ... (Dec '09) 7 hr Frankie 17
News Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains all... 7 hr Gunslinger 915 5
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 8 hr New sheriff 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC