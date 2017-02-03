Manitoba woman charged with concealin...

Manitoba woman charged with concealing remains of six dead infants to learn her fate on Monday

1 hr ago Read more: National Post

A judge in Manitoba is to give his decision Monday in the case of a woman charged with disposing of the remains of six infants in a storage locker. The Crown has painted Andrea Giesbrecht as a woman who took great pains to hide the remains and her pregnancies, while the defence has argued that she was saving the bodies - not disposing of them.

