Manitoba woman charged with concealing remains of six dead infants to learn her fate on Monday
A judge in Manitoba is to give his decision Monday in the case of a woman charged with disposing of the remains of six infants in a storage locker. The Crown has painted Andrea Giesbrecht as a woman who took great pains to hide the remains and her pregnancies, while the defence has argued that she was saving the bodies - not disposing of them.
