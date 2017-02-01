Man who murdered Susan Brouk and her ...

Man who murdered Susan Brouk and her two children executed in Missouri

Mark Christeson, who was convicted of killing a woman and her two children nearly 20 years ago, was executed. Photo / AP Nearly 19 years to the day that Susan Brouk and her two children were taken to a Missouri pond and killed, one of the men responsible for the crime was put to death.

