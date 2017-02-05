Man charged in murder of New York Cit...

Man charged in murder of New York City jogger

Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of a jogger in Queens, Detective Ahmed Nasser said Sunday. Police followed 250 leads from the public and filed 1,700 investigative reports, said Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, who called it a "good day for justice in New York City."

Chicago, IL

