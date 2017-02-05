Man charged in murder of New York City jogger
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of a jogger in Queens, Detective Ahmed Nasser said Sunday. Police followed 250 leads from the public and filed 1,700 investigative reports, said Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce, who called it a "good day for justice in New York City."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|10 min
|Jolamom
|94
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|25 min
|Into The Night
|65
|GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts o...
|39 min
|The Real Donald T...
|25
|Man with fetish charged with stealing eyeglasses (Jul '09)
|48 min
|Eyeglass Phart
|11
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|2 hr
|Ainu
|18
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|3 hr
|RWPorter
|41
|Hash receives 11 years in prison (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Londa Fields
|88
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC