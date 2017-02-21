Lawsuit accuses Milwaukee police of i...

Lawsuit accuses Milwaukee police of illegal stop-and-frisks

Read more: Daily Times

The Milwaukee Police Department is operating a stop-and-frisk program that mostly targets black and Latino residents who are often detained without cause, the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of six black and Latino plaintiffs who say they've been stopped once or multiple times since 2010 without a citation or clear explanation.

