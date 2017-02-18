Laws to protect victims of domestic a...

Laws to protect victims of domestic abuse are finally going to improve

Read more: Metro UK News

New laws to tackle domestic violence will be developed to end the current unacceptable situation which sees some areas of the country put more effort into the problem than others. A new Domestic Violence and Abuse Act aimed at addressing a lack of clarity in existing laws and raising public awareness of the problem is currently being developed.

