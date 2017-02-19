Kasich: Repealing Medicaid expansion is 'a very, very bad idea'
Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he won't "sit silent" and watch the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion get "ripped out" as Republicans work to repeal the law. Kasich, a second-term Republican who sought the GOP's presidential nomination in 2016, told CNN's Jim Sciutto on "State of the Union" that he wants Republicans to continue coverage for Americans insured by President Barack Obama's health care law - and to be sure not to repeal the Medicaid expansion without an alternative.
