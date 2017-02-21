Justices side with Michigan girl in dispute over service dog

In this Oct. 31, 2016 file photo, Ehlena Fry of Michigan, sits with her service dog Wonder, while speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says a lower court should take another look at whether Fry, who has cerebral palsy can sue Michigan school officials over their refusal to let her to bring a service dog to class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.