Jury hears openings in trial for 6 in Bundy ranch standoff
Jury selection began Monday in Nevada for the federal trial of six defendants accused of taking arms against fede... . FILE - In this April 12, 2014, file photo, the Bundy family and their supporters fly the American flag as their cattle is released by the Bureau of Land Management back onto public land outside of Bu... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|10 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|90
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|10 hr
|Ainu
|23
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|13 hr
|Latisha
|108
|Donald Trump: Orders 'designed to restore safet...
|16 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Ready for a Federal 'Blue Lives Matter' Law?
|18 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Press Briefing by Press Secretary Sean Spicer, ...
|18 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|18 hr
|Observer 2
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC