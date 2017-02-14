Judge to rule on deal for smaller set...

Judge to rule on deal for smaller set of cheating VWs

17 hrs ago

A federal judge in San Francisco is expected to decide Tuesday whether to grant initial approval to a deal worth at least $1.2 billion that aims to compensate the owners of roughly 78,000 Volkswagens that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests. U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer is scheduled to consider the deal covering Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches with 3-liter diesel engines.

