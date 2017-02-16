Judge orders Pruitt to turn over docu...

Judge orders Pruitt to turn over documents sought for more than two years

An Oklahoma County judge Thursday ordered Attorney General Scott Pruitt to turn over thousands of documents sought for more than two years by a Wisconsin-based media watchdog group. Pruitt is President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

