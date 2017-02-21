Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid t...

Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood new

There are 4 comments on the Turnto10.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood new. In it, Turnto10.com reports that:

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Texas can't cut off Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood over secretly recorded videos taken by anti-abortion activists in 2015 that launched Republican efforts across the U.S. to defund the nation's largest abortion provider. An injunction issued by U.S. District Sam Sparks of Austin comes after he delayed making decision in January and essentially bought Planned Parenthood an extra month in the state's Medicaid program.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Turnto10.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
visitor

Reading, PA

#1 16 hrs ago
Time to get the COAT HANGERS out!!!!1

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
visitor

Reading, PA

#2 16 hrs ago
Then medicaid will have a real big hospital bill to deal with.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sandra

Deer Park, TX

#3 15 hrs ago
Man, these "so-called" judges are beginning to be a thorn in the Republican Party's a**.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

96

Location hidden
#4 1 hr ago
Sandra wrote:
Man, these "so-called" judges are beginning to be a thorn in the Republican Party's a**.
They are doing what most liberal judges do. The legislate from the bench because they can not get their ideas to work. This will be enforced after appellate review.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 1 hr The Hunters 22
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 2 hr local yokel 407
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 2 hr Dee Dee Dee 73
News Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid... 3 hr As I see it 4
News Duke Approves - Safe Space' For Illegal Immigrants 9 hr spytheweb 14
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) 10 hr Fed up 14
News Trump administration plans aggressive deportati... 14 hr Wildchild 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,063,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC