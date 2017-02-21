Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood new
A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Texas can't cut off Medicaid dollars to Planned Parenthood over secretly recorded videos taken by anti-abortion activists in 2015 that launched Republican efforts across the U.S. to defund the nation's largest abortion provider. An injunction issued by U.S. District Sam Sparks of Austin comes after he delayed making decision in January and essentially bought Planned Parenthood an extra month in the state's Medicaid program.
#1 16 hrs ago
Time to get the COAT HANGERS out!!!!1
#2 16 hrs ago
Then medicaid will have a real big hospital bill to deal with.
#3 15 hrs ago
Man, these "so-called" judges are beginning to be a thorn in the Republican Party's a**.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
96
Location hidden
#4 1 hr ago
They are doing what most liberal judges do. The legislate from the bench because they can not get their ideas to work. This will be enforced after appellate review.
