Ita s easy for the government to read your old emails. Why wona t the Senate fix that?
FBI director James Comey was summoned to an emergency meeting of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on July 7, and no punches were held by Democrats, Republicans and even Comey. The director appeared before the committee to answer questions about the Federal Bureau of Investigation's decision to not pursue charges against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her use of a personal server.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump administration plans aggressive deportati...
|37 min
|Wildchild
|1
|Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ...
|1 hr
|Sandra
|3
|Mewhinney case pending dismissal (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Pauline
|17
|Protesters Face Increasing Criminalization in T...
|3 hr
|DR X
|3
|Today is the deadline for the Dakota Access Pip...
|3 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Hinds' early work unveils platform of social, e...
|4 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Community Disorga...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC