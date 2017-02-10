Immigration rumors of checkpoints and...

Immigration rumors of checkpoints and deportation spark fear in Inland communities

There are 1 comment on the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin story from 12 hrs ago, titled Immigration rumors of checkpoints and deportation spark fear in Inland communities.

Foreign nationals were arrested on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. Before a “surge” this week during which immigration officials targeted about 160 undocumented immigrants with felony records and fugitives, the rumors began to fly.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,457

Location hidden
#1 52 min ago
get every illegal they run across is the right thing to do,then deport like the law says.very simple

Chicago, IL

