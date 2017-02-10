Immigration rumors of checkpoints and deportation spark fear in Inland communities
Foreign nationals were arrested on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. Before a “surge” this week during which immigration officials targeted about 160 undocumented immigrants with felony records and fugitives, the rumors began to fly.
Since: Aug 11
11,457
Location hidden
#1 52 min ago
get every illegal they run across is the right thing to do,then deport like the law says.very simple
