Immigration officials arrest alleged ...

Immigration officials arrest alleged domestic abuse victim in court

There are 1 comment on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from 7 hrs ago, titled Immigration officials arrest alleged domestic abuse victim in court. In it, WECT-TV Wilmington reports that:

Immigration officials went to a courthouse and arrested a woman who was an alleged victim of domestic abuse on Feb. 9, according to the El Paso Times . The agents arrested her after receiving a tip from a man who may have been the victim's alleged abuser.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,578

Location hidden
#1 8 hrs ago
all illegal aliens are to be arrested when known about. also there is no reason to reward illegal aliens no matter what they try and claim. we all know illegals will say and do anything to stay here for rewards.

deport all when they have them,no reason to let them walk in the USA free.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 3 min Hostis Publicus 66
News Senate on track to confirm Scott Pruitt as EPA ... 1 hr CodeTalker 6
News Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16) 3 hr Ron Jeremy 17
News Mother of 1985 murder victim in Ovid pleas for ... (Dec '09) 4 hr Frankie 17
News Critics: arrest of alleged abuse victim in El P... 4 hr The Real New Resi... 13
News Texas-News 6 hour ago 10:04 a.m.ICE detains all... 4 hr Gunslinger 915 5
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 5 hr New sheriff 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,779 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC