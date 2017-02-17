Immigration enforcement not priority in Coconino
As President Donald Trump moves to toughen up immigration enforcement across the country, law enforcement officials in Coconino County are reminding people who are in the country illegally that cracking down on immigration isn't a priority there. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll has urged immigrants not to fear contacting local officers if they are in distress or have a tip regarding criminal activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah Republican argues against equal pay for wo...
|14 min
|Donna
|2
|Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants...
|32 min
|American
|17
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|1 hr
|As I see it
|3
|Coming Soon to a Neighborhood Near You: the Riv...
|3 hr
|marg
|1
|Duke Approves - Safe Space' For Illegal Immigrants
|8 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|12
|Trump's immigration raids aren't the problem: B...
|11 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16)
|11 hr
|Michael Parr
|13
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC