Immigration enforcement not priority in Coconino

As President Donald Trump moves to toughen up immigration enforcement across the country, law enforcement officials in Coconino County are reminding people who are in the country illegally that cracking down on immigration isn't a priority there. The Arizona Daily Sun reports that Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll has urged immigrants not to fear contacting local officers if they are in distress or have a tip regarding criminal activity.

