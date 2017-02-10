How Trump & Co.have moved to quashtig...

How Trump & Co.have moved to quashtighter financial rules

Just three weeks into his administration, President Donald Trump and his allies are moving quickly to dismantle the web of regulations the government passed after the 2008 financial crisis to tighten oversight of banks and protect consumers and taxpayers. Trump has branded the 2010 Dodd-Frank law - which imposed many of the rules - a "disaster."

Chicago, IL

