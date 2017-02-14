House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve...
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., right, and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., right, and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $...
|4 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|11
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|6 hr
|Non-state Actor
|120
|El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case
|7 hr
|ElChucolate9I5
|5
|Police keep eye on sex offenders
|8 hr
|Lisa Math
|3
|ICE Raids Spark Fear, Rumors in NYC's Immigrant...
|9 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Time to get tough on animal abuse (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|lol
|84
|Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|Why take a chance
|17
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC