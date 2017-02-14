House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., join...

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., right, and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., joined by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., right, and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burke Ramsey, JonBenet's brother, sues CBS in $... 4 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 11
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 6 hr Non-state Actor 120
News El Paso man sentenced in 'rough sex' murder case 7 hr ElChucolate9I5 5
News Police keep eye on sex offenders 8 hr Lisa Math 3
News ICE Raids Spark Fear, Rumors in NYC's Immigrant... 9 hr Mikey 2
News Time to get tough on animal abuse (Jun '11) 9 hr lol 84
News Property seizures a windfall for police (Nov '15) 10 hr Why take a chance 17
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC