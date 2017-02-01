Hawaii bills aim to save best parts of Affordable Care Act

Cinder Sonis, right, an advocate with Legal Aid Society of Hawaii, helped a customer enroll in an Affordable Care Act health insurance plan on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Honolulu. Faced with uncertainty about the federal health care law, Hawaii lawmakers are introducing bills to bring what they believe are the best parts of the Affordable Care Act into state law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.