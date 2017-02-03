Hawaii bill would legalize prostitution industry
Hawaii lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution in the state after the speaker of the House introduced a bill that would also legalize buying sex and acting as a pimp. The proposal also would end a state law that says police officers cannot have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations.
