Hawaii bill would legalize prostitution industry

Hawaii lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution in the state after the speaker of the House introduced a bill that would also legalize buying sex and acting as a pimp. The proposal also would end a state law that says police officers cannot have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations.

