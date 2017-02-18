Harrisburg woman pleads guilty to bankruptcy fraud
Part of the US Attorney's Office's crackdown on Bankruptcy Fraud in Southern Illinois has led a Harrisburg woman to plead guilty to that crime. 51 year old Rietta Miller was charged with concealing assets in her bankruptcy case.
