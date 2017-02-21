Gymnastics doctor facing new sex assa...

Gymnastics doctor facing new sex assault charges

Read more: WXYZ

A doctor who specialized in treating female gymnasts at Michigan State University and through the elite USA Gymnastics organization was charged Wednesday with sexual assault. Dr. Larry Nassar was charged in two Michigan counties.

