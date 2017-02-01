Gorsuch schooled in ways of Washington when his mom led EPA
As a high school student, Gorsuch, 49, had a ringside seat to watch the rise and fall of his mother in her tenure as the first woman to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Anne Gorsuch Burford came to Washington from Colorado with her children in tow in 1981, appointed to lead the EPA by President Ronald Reagan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Bitch
|105
|DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri...
|2 hr
|Flyboy
|28
|Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|Karma
|59
|Texas legislators seek funding ban for 'sanctua...
|4 hr
|Jim
|1
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|5 hr
|Spraguestephens
|19
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|6 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ...
|7 hr
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC