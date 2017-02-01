GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Democrats boycott vote
Republicans suspended Senate committee rules Thursday to muscle through President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency toward a confirmation vote after Democrats boycotted a meeting. It was the latest sign of political hostilities on Capitol Hill as Senate Democrats used parliamentary procedure to delay votes on some of Trump's Cabinet nominees and Republicans used their slim Senate majority to advance and approve them.
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield bar facing sanctions for serving min...
|15 min
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|New York's Dangerous State of Mind
|26 min
|lol
|1
|Police: Pepperell man charged with stabbing has... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Bitch
|105
|DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri...
|5 hr
|Flyboy
|28
|Ruidoso teacher pleads no contest to charges - ... (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Karma
|59
|Texas legislators seek funding ban for 'sanctua...
|7 hr
|Jim
|1
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|8 hr
|Spraguestephens
|19
