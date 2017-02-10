GOP Reps Face Town Hall Protests Over Obamacare Repeal Efforts
At least two Republican congressmen were met by upset constituents in their home districts Saturday, continuing a recent trend of House members getting met by protesters concerned about health care and specifically the future of the Affordable Care Act. In Florida, GOP Rep. Gus Bilrakis' town hall was packed to the brim and at times got rowdy with attendees bombarding the congressman with questions about health care.
