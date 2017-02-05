GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts over ObamaCare -...
There are 11 comments on the Fox News story from 19 hrs ago, titled GOP lawmakers face backlash in home districts over ObamaCare -.... In it, Fox News reports that:
Angry constituents confronted Republican lawmakers at separate town halls in California and Florida, fearful of the GOP promise to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law without a comprehensive alternative. In California, Rep. Tom McClintock faced tough questions on Saturday about health care and President Donald Trump's agenda and had to be escorted by police after his hour-long event.
#1 14 hrs ago
The white, working class was gullible and racist and has no standing to be angry about cuts to the ACA, Social Security, wages, Medicare and Medicaid. But it may still enjoy the racist dog whistles it got in the bargain.
#2 14 hrs ago
More lies. There are no proposed cuts to Social Security, wages, Medicare, nor Medicaid. The plurality of Americans didn't want Obamacare and were left out of any discussion. Democrat Communists stuffed it down America's throat without even reading the 2600 page monstrosity. Republicans were even locked out of discussions. Democrats actually locked the doors and disallowed Republican input. The "protesters" are paid by Soros and the DNC, the same as the masked terrorists in Berkeley.
#3 13 hrs ago
How about an article about how bad the democrats are doing as they gear up to lose more seats in two years.Maybe they should spend more time trying to get along and get something done.If only they were as worried about US citizens as they are about refugees.Whos gonna pay the bill.The welfare cuts are coming.
#4 13 hrs ago
<< Angry constituents confronted Republican lawmakers at separate town halls in California and Florida, fearful of the GOP promise to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care law without a comprehensive alternative. In California, Rep. Tom McClintock faced tough questions on Saturday about health care and President Donald Trump's agenda and had to be escorted by police after his hour-long event. >>
"You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."
- Abraham Lincoln
#5 13 hrs ago
Those people were never going to vote Republican any way.
#6 11 hrs ago
Less and less will ever vote TEApublican, again, with each passing day...as People who voted TEApublican before, are waking up to the way they've been "CONNED", by the very People they voted for.
#7 11 hrs ago
you are a special kind of stupid
#8 4 hrs ago
It would make no sense for them to vote Republican the next time around, including in midterms. I suspect, however, that some of them probably may have voted Republican the last time around.
#9 4 hrs ago
More Americans support each and every Trump action, than do not. The small groups paid by Soros and the Democrat Communist mafia are insignificant compared to the plurality supporting our new President. According to those moonbats, Trump was failing us before he took the oath, yet he did more in the months before his inauguration than Obama did for the working class in eight years. The masked and unruly arsonists and rioters hired to conspire with the biased press to misrepresent actual American's attitudes are terrorists.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,213
Paris
#10 4 hrs ago
Yawn, another majority of one. What a hoot.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,213
Paris
#11 4 hrs ago
Of course they will vote for the Perfect Trump again. Your only chance to win in 18 and 20 is if the republicans, independents, blacks and Youth all die at the same time..
