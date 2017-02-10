Florida man arrested in plot to get r...

Florida man arrested in plot to get rich by bombing Target stores

12 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Mark Barnett had what he thought was a great get-rich-quick scheme involving homemade bombs, Target superstores, and well-timed trades on the stock market. Barnett, a 48-year-old from Ocala, Florida, is accused of possession of a destructive device affecting commerce, the US Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Florida said in a statement Thursday.

Chicago, IL

