Florida man arrested for plot to blow up Target stores to tank stock
A Florida man has been charged in connection with a plot to bomb Target stores along the East Coast, with hopes that such an attack would force the retailer's stock to plunge and allow him to cheaply buy its stock, federal investigators announced Thursday. Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala has been charged with "possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon," according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Duke Approves - Safe Space' For Illegal Immigrants
|3 min
|Trump your President
|9
|Trump's immigration raids aren't the problem: B...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Michael Parr
|13
|Perry principal, teacher face charges after aid...
|3 hr
|As I see it
|1
|Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants...
|11 hr
|Need big busses
|11
|Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m...
|11 hr
|Familia
|16
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|14 hr
|Retribution
|126
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC