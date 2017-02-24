Fire officials: Tampa, Florida, Mosqu...

Fire officials: Tampa, Florida, Mosque Fire Was Arson

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Fire investigators responded at around 2 a.m. After gathering evidence, they determined the fire was intentionally set. No one was at the mosque when the fire started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 20 min Heretic 110
News US public schools take steps to protect undocum... 2 hr tomin cali 3
News Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case 3 hr As I see it 1
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 4 hr WasteWater 31
News Man is hit by train, gets up and walks away (Oct '13) 8 hr greymouser 26
News White House expects Justice crackdown on legali... 8 hr Gas the mob 1
News 15 arrested during investigation of police reve... 9 hr luch 22 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 279,126,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC