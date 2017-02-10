FILE - In this Sunday, July 10, 2016 file photo, an FBI evidence...
In this Sunday, July 10, 2016 file photo, an FBI evidence response team works the crime scene, where five Dallas police officers were killed Thursday, in Dallas. As it swore in Jeff Sessions on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as the nation's attorney general, the Trump administration signaled some of its priorities for a revamped Justice Department in a series of executive orders aimed at reducing crime and drug trafficking, and protecting police officers.
