FILE - In this Sunday, July 10, 2016 ...

FILE - In this Sunday, July 10, 2016 file photo, an FBI evidence...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this Sunday, July 10, 2016 file photo, an FBI evidence response team works the crime scene, where five Dallas police officers were killed Thursday, in Dallas. As it swore in Jeff Sessions on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, as the nation's attorney general, the Trump administration signaled some of its priorities for a revamped Justice Department in a series of executive orders aimed at reducing crime and drug trafficking, and protecting police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US immigration agents arrest hundreds in nation... 40 min Well Well 2
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 1 hr Russian Ainu 26
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) 4 hr juster 2,040
News Paddling teacher under fire (Aug '14) 5 hr Wall Narcotic Canada 57
News A Vote For Tom Price Is A Vote To Destroy Medicare 9 hr USA 15
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 11 hr okiady 19
News Trump orders better police protection, crackdow... 11 hr Wildchild 4
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,761,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC