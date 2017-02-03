Feds: Oceanic whitetip shark warrants 'threatened' listing
U.S. officials say the oceanic whitetip shark's status in the wild warrants listing as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Threats to the sharks include fishing throughout the world.
