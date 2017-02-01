Federal utility expected to close trial over pollution claim
The Tennessee Valley Authority is expected to conclude a trial in which environmental groups accuse the utility's power plant outside Nashville, Tennessee, of illegally polluting the Cumberland River with coal ash. Tennessee Clean Water Network and Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association claim ash ponds from TVA's Gallatin coal-fired power plant are seeping pollution into the Cumberland River, violating the Clean Water Act and permits.
