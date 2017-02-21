FDA urged to let abortion pill be sold at pharmacies
The so-called abortion pill - now dispensed only in clinics, hospitals and doctors' offices - should be made available by prescription in pharmacies across the U.S., according to a group of doctors and public health experts urging an end to tough federal restrictions on the drug. The appeal to the Food and Drug Administration came in a commentary published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
