FDA urged to let abortion pill be sol...

FDA urged to let abortion pill be sold at pharmacies

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The so-called abortion pill - now dispensed only in clinics, hospitals and doctors' offices - should be made available by prescription in pharmacies across the U.S., according to a group of doctors and public health experts urging an end to tough federal restrictions on the drug. The appeal to the Food and Drug Administration came in a commentary published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned ... 22 min Fit2Serve 13
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 1 hr Rshermr 98
News Wayne County business owners sentenced after fa... 2 hr Chevy J 4
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 4 hr Its a shame 414
News Automakers urge new EPA chief to withdraw Obama... 5 hr slick willie expl... 6
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) 5 hr Puddintain 2,041
News Religious freedom could top Sessions civil righ... 6 hr spocko 91
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,652 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC