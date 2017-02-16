FBI sting nabs white supremacist who was planning attack in 'the spirit of Dylann Roof'

A white supremacist with felony convictions in South Carolina bought a gun from an undercover FBI agent, telling the agent he planned an attack in "the spirit of Dylann Roof," authorities said Thursday. Benjamin McDowell, 29, was arrested in Myrtle Beach shortly after buying the .40-calibre Glock and ammunition for $109 from the agent who picked him up at his mother's house, then took him to his grandfather's house to get the money, FBI agent Grant Lowe wrote in an affidavit.

