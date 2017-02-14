Father charged in case of severely malnourished Utah boy
The father of a 12-year-old Utah boy who was found severely malnourished in a feces-strewn bathroom was charged with child abuse on Tuesday, a month after the child's mother was charged with locking him in the room for about a year. The abuse was discovered after the 40-year-old man brought the boy to a hospital.
