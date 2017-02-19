Ex-cop says Duterte paid him, others to kill crime suspects
A retired Philippine police officer said Monday that President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a mayor, ordered and paid him and other members of a so-called liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents, including a kidnapping suspect, his family and a critical radio commentator. Human rights lawyers who presented Arthur Lascanas at a news conference said his allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|binaries
|11
|Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants...
|6 hr
|Need big busses
|11
|Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m...
|6 hr
|Familia
|16
|Trump's immigration raids aren't the problem: B...
|6 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|8 hr
|Retribution
|126
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|Milwaukee
|32
|Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|Spotted Wee
|72
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC