Ex-cop says Duterte paid him, others ...

Ex-cop says Duterte paid him, others to kill crime suspects

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A retired Philippine police officer said Monday that President Rodrigo Duterte, when he was a mayor, ordered and paid him and other members of a so-called liquidation squad to kill criminals and opponents, including a kidnapping suspect, his family and a critical radio commentator. Human rights lawyers who presented Arthur Lascanas at a news conference said his allegations could be grounds for impeaching Duterte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morehouse teen charged with sodomy, child moles... (Jul '16) 1 hr binaries 11
News Critics say El Paso arrest may deter immigrants... 6 hr Need big busses 11
News Customs arrest in courthouse sends "horrible" m... 6 hr Familia 16
News Trump's immigration raids aren't the problem: B... 6 hr Wildchild 1
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 8 hr Retribution 126
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) 10 hr Milwaukee 32
News Wade Robson & Why Many Molestation Victims Don'... (Jun '13) 11 hr Spotted Wee 72
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC