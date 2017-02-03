EPA: Oklahoma regulators should do mo...

EPA: Oklahoma regulators should do more to curb earthquakes

The Environmental Protection Agency has told Oklahoma regulators to do more to protect the state from a surge in earthquake activity scientists have linked to the underground disposal of oil and gas wastewater. An EPA administrator sent a letter in November to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, saying a magnitude 5.0 earthquake happened despite state and federal action to curb wastewater injection.

Chicago, IL

