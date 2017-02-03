EPA: Oklahoma regulators should do more to curb earthquakes
The Environmental Protection Agency has told Oklahoma regulators to do more to protect the state from a surge in earthquake activity scientists have linked to the underground disposal of oil and gas wastewater. An EPA administrator sent a letter in November to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, saying a magnitude 5.0 earthquake happened despite state and federal action to curb wastewater injection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|26 min
|DedRed
|38
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|30 min
|Black and blue
|394
|Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We...
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|56
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|322
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|4 hr
|Rose_NoHo
|32
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|4 hr
|Peeeee Owed
|37
|Once again, the ACLU takes its place on the fro...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC